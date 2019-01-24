

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Canada said it commits to reduce check-out plastic bags by a further 50 per cent by 2025, taking approximately 1 billion check-out bags out of circulation over that period.



It commits to eliminating single-use plastic straws and replacing them with paper alternatives by 2020, taking approximately 35 million single-use plastic straws out of circulation annually



It aims to achieve 100 per cent recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging for its own private brand products by 2025



The company will eliminate 'hard-to-recycle' PVC and expanded polystyrene packaging from all its own private brand products by 2025; target at least 20 per cent post-consumer recycled content in private brand packaging by 2025; provide customers with more environmentally-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic household products, including utensils, plates and cups.



Walmart Canada said it is becoming the first Canadian retailer to publicly commit to using How2Recycle labelling on all its own private brand products by 2025.



It will eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging in its own private brand products starting in 2019; eliminate all single-use plastics from cafeterias at Walmart Canada's corporate offices and distribution centres by the end of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX