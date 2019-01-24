

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venezuela has severed diplomatic ties with the United States in retaliation to Washington recognizing Opposition leader Juan Guaido as the impoverished Latin American country's interim president.



The latest political developments in Venezuela were triggered by massive opposition-backed demonstrations against leftist President Nicolas Maduro early this week.



14 people were killed in clashes between the protesters and security forces in capital Caracas and Bolivar's San Felix.



Standing in the middle of thousands of cheering supporters in Caracas, Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president.



The 35-year-old Guaido, who is the head of the Opposition-dominated National Assembly, vowed to lead a transitional government and hold free elections.



'Violence is the usurper's weapon; we only have one clear action: to remain united and firm for a democratic and free Venezuela,' he said.



Shortly, the White House issued a statement from President Donald Trump recognizing Guaido as the Interim President of Venezuela.



Trump said the National Assembly is the only legitimate branch of government elected by the Venezuelan people, and declared Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency vacant.



He vowed to continue to use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy.



Several governments in the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Canada, pledged their support to Guaido.



In a public address, Maduro announced that he is breaking off diplomatic ties with the 'imperialist' US government, and asked its diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours.



The newly created Constitutional Assembly, which is loyal to Maduro, stripped the National Assembly of its legislative powers last year.



Major Opposition parties boycotted the presidential election in May, paving the path for Maduro's easy re-election.



Consolidating his power, the authoritarian Maduro was sworn in for a second term earlier this month.



Washington alleges that President Maduro decimated the Venezuelan economy and spurred a humanitarian crisis.



Inflation in the socialist nation has spiraled, creating food shortages. The national currency bolivar lost its value.



