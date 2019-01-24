

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Suggesting U.S. economic growth may slow down this year, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of December.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index edged down by 0.1 percent in December after rising by 0.2 percent in November. The slight drop by the index matched economist estimates.



'While the effects of the government shutdown are not yet reflected here, the LEI suggests that the economy could decelerate towards 2 percent growth by the end of 2019, said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Economic Research at the Conference Board.



The modest decrease by the leading index reflected negative contributions from stock prices, the ISM New Orders Index and building permits.



Meanwhile, positive contributions from average weekly initial jobless claims, the Leading Credit Index, and the interest rate spread helped limit the downside.



The report also said the coincident economic index rose by 0.2 percent in December, matching the uptick seen in the previous month amid positive contributions from all four indicators that make up the index.



The lagging economic index also climbed by 0.5 percent for the second consecutive month, with six of its seven components advancing.



