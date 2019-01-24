sprite-preloader
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, January 24

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 1.45p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019.

The dividend will be paid on 7 March 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 8 February 2019. The ex dividend date is 7 February 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)

24 January 2019


