8.47 g/t Au over 18 metres and 8.68 g/t Au over 14 metres
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) - RosCan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("RosCan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive assay results from its initial Air Core drilling program at its Kandiole Project in Mali, West Africa. This drilling program was completed during December 2018 and was designed to test strong termite and soil gold anomalies (see September 21, 2018 press release). Significant amounts of saprolite-hosted gold mineralization was discovered in each of the two areas that were tested with the best results returned from the Mankouke area (see location map and cross-section). A summary of significant results is presented in Table 1.
HIGHLIGHTS*
- 5.94 g/t gold over 14 metres (including 26.7 g/t gold over 2 metres)
- 8.68 g/t gold over 14 metres (including 41.5 g/t gold over 2 metres)
- 8.47 g/t gold over 18 metres (including 29.0 g/t gold over 4 metres)
- 4.98 g/t gold over 8 metres (including 16.6 g/t gold over 2 metres)
- 3.06 g/t gold over 8 metres (laterite-hosted)
- 2.71 g/t gold over 4 metres (laterite-hosted)
Greg Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 832-5555 or (416) 293-8437
Email: gpisenor@roscan.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ROSCAN AC DRILLING PROGAM 2018 - SIGNIFICANT ASSAY RESULTS, S.F. 22/01/2019
|Hole #
|Line #
|FROM
(m)
|TO
(m)
|INTERSECTION
(g/t Au)/m
|ACMan-18-04
|Line 1
|8.0
|12.0
|0.62 g/t Au over 4.0 m
|ACMan-18-05
|Line 1
|8.0
|14.0
|0.54 g/t Au over 6.0 m
|ACMan-18-06
|Line 1
|0.0
|2.0
|0.63 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-08
|Line 1
|0.0
|8.0
|3.06 g/t Au over 8.0 m
|ACMan-18-09
|Line 1
|6.0
12.0
|8.0
16.0
|1.53 g/t Au over 2.0 m
2.71 g/t Au over 4.0 m
|ACMan-18-10
|Line 1
|8.0
14.0
|10.0
16.0
|0.78 g/t Au over 2.0 m
0.58 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-11
|Line 1
|10.0
|12.0
|0.76 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-12
|Line 1
|12.0
20.0
32.0
|14.0
28.0
38.0
|0.59 g/t Au over 2.0 m
0.58 g/t Au over 8.0 m
1.22 g/t Au over 6.0 m
|ACMan-18-14
|Line 2
|12.0
|14.0
|0.59 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-16
|Line 2
|8.0
|14.0
|0.72 g/t Au over 6.0 m
|ACMan-18-17
|Line 2
|4.0
|10.0
|0.59 g/t Au over 6.0 m
|ACMan-18-18
|Line 2
|4.0
|6.0
|5.10 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-29
|Line 3
|10.0
|12.0
|0.55 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-31
|Line 3
|20.0
|22.0
|0.50 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-41
|Line 3
|4.0
|6.0
|0.94 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-54
|Line 7
|8.0
|10.0
|7.99 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-80
|Line 7
|0.0
|2.0
|0.63 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-81
|Line 7
|0.0
10.0
|14.0
12.0
|5.94 g/t Au over 14.0 m
Inc. 26.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-82
|Line 7
|10.0
16.0
30.0
|24.0
18.0
32.0
|8.68 g/t Au over 14.0 m
Inc. 41.50 g/t Au over 2.0 m
0.61 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMan-18-83
|Line 7
|0.0
26.0
36.0
|2.0
44.0
40.0
|0.81 g/t Au over 2.0 m
8.47 g/t Au over 18.0 m
Inc. 29.0 g/t Au over 4.0 m
|ACMan-18-84
|Line 7
|0.0
30.0
42.0
44.0
|14.0
32.0
45.0
45.0
|0.82 g/t Au over 14.0 m
0.55 g/t Au over 2.0 m
8.17 g/t Au over 3.0 m
Inc. 20.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m
|ACMan-18-85
|Line 7
|0.0
|2.0
|0.56 g/t Au over 2.0 m
|ACMou-18-01
|Line 4
|2.0
14.0
24.0
|4.0
20.0
30.0
|0.50 g/t Au over 2.0 m
0.70 g/t Au over 6.0 m
1.62 g/t Au over 6.0 m
|
|ACMou-18-02
|Line 4
|16.0
22.0
32.0
|24.0
24.0
36.0
|4.98 g/t Au over 8.0 m
Inc. 16.60 g/t Au over 2.0 m
2.75 g/t Au over 4.0 m
|ACMou-18-17
|Line 5
|2.0
|4.0
|35.50 g/t Au over 2.0 m
Note 1: this table includes all the mineralized intersections with a grade > 0.50 g/t Au; these intersections are considered as significant intersections.
Note 2: intersections in bold refer to intersections with a grade > 0.50 g/t Au, and a length > 2.0.
Note 3: true width could not be determined with the information available.
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/42414_7dbbc93574b359c6_001full.jpg
Figure 2
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/42414_7dbbc93574b359c6_002full.jpg