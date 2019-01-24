New addition to European leadership team advances Method's strategic design offering

Strategic design consultancy Method, a GlobalLogic company, today announced John Oswald has joined the company as Managing Director of its London studio. He takes over that role from Steve Teruggi, who was promoted to General Manager of Method.

"We are proud to have John Oswald joining our team. He perfectly fits the Method culture through his strategic perspective, active involvement in client work as a design practitioner and his drive toward tangible outcomes," said Steve Teruggi, Vice President and General Manager, Method. "Growing our exceptional talent at Method is central to our strategy going forward where we will combine our strategic design offerings with the technology expertise of our parent company, GlobalLogic, to escalate the business impact for our clients."

Oswald will lead the London office alongside Executive Creative Director, Helen Le Voi. He will be responsible for the European presence, advance Method's Business Design capability and further Method's reputation for transformational design, helping organisations thrive in climates of uncertainty.

Known for establishing the discipline of Business Design at Fjord, Oswald brings this valuable experience to Method and its multidisciplinary team of designers, technologists and consultants focused on using design to enhance strategic decision-making within organisations, and create products and services, and experiences, that leverage digital technology.

Having built an international reputation as a Business Design expert, Oswald joins Method directly from Futurice, where, as Global Principal of their Advisory team, he led the global team focused on key client relationships. Previously, he worked at Fjord to create breakthrough services scaling Business Design across 21 studios throughout Europe, Latin America and South Africa.

"Now, more than ever, design can create competitive advantage for businesses," said Arya Barirani, CMO, GlobalLogic. "John Oswald's experience in strategic design brings fresh ideas, new leadership and knowledge to our already accomplished team, and we look forward to seeing them create valuable outcomes for our clients."

"I'm incredibly privileged to be leading such a world-class team of designers and creators," said John Oswald. "I've been an admirer of Method for quite a while, and surrounded by the incredible talent we have here, we can collectively have huge and meaningful impact on people, communities and society."

About Method

Method, a GlobalLogic Company, is a strategic design consultancy. We make brands, products, services and businesses that shape tomorrow. The business offers holistic services from executive level consultancy through to creating and collaborating on tangible design and digital solutions. As businesses need to navigate uncharted territories, we use design as a strategic tool to understand customer needs, discover new opportunities, make informed decisions, accelerate time to market, and drive the digital transformation process. Together with GlobalLogic, Method's parent company, we provide design and engineering services at scale from over 30 locations across 12 countries. www.method.com

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise -- we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. www.globallogic.com

