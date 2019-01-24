State-owned Masdar Clean Energy is in talks to acquire a 30-35% stake in Hero Future Energies. With the stake sale, the renewable energy arm of Hero Group expects to raise $300-350 million for its expansion into global markets, according to reports.From pv magazine India. Hero Future Energies, one of the leading independent power producers in India, could be poised to expand into South East Asian and African markets with the expertise of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). Masdar - in addition to Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and Singapore's Sembcorp - is in race ...

