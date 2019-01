Arion Bank has today issued new bonds for a total of NOK 750 million. The bonds are 3-year instruments and issued under the Bank's Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programm. The bonds are sold at rates to 1.82% margin over NIBOR interbank rates. Danske Bank arranged the issue.

In addition the Bank is subject to an Icelandic bank tax of 0.376%





