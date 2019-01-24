Arion Bank hf.: ARION BANK'S SUBSIDIARY VALITOR HOLDING HF. CLASSIFIED AS DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As communicated in connection with the Q3 2018 results and in a press release in November announcing the appointment of Citi as an advisor, Arion Bank is in the process of divesting the Bank's subsidiary Valitor Holding hf. (Valitor). In accordance with IFRS, Valitor will be classified as a disposal group held for sale in the Financial Statements of the Bank for the full year 2018, including restatement of the Income Statement and presentation as discontinued operation. The comparative figures for the year 2017 will be restated in the Consolidated Income Statement for the year 2018 as well as the Consolidated Interim Income Statements for each quarter of the years 2017 and 2018.





Restated Financial Statements

With Valitor classified as a disposal group held for sale and discontinued operations the presentation in the Consolidated Income Statement changes. Net earnings of Valitor will be recognized in a single line item as discontinued operations, net of tax.

Restated Consolidated Income Statements for the first nine months of 2018 and the full year 2017:

Consolidated Income Statement in ISK million Restated Published Restated Published 9M 2018 9M 2018 12M 2017 12M 2017 Interest income 42,967 43,652 56,028 57,089 Interest expense (21,617) (21,686) (27,107) (27,254) Net interest income 21,350 21,966 28,921 29,835 Fee and commission income 8,594 24,789 11,619 29,777 Fee and commission expense (990) (12,509) (1,408) (14,420) Net fee and commission income 7,604 12,280 10,211 15,357 Net financial income 3,075 2,849 4,045 4,091 Net insurance income 1,885 1,885 2,093 2,093 Share of profit of associates and net impairment 16 18 (927) (925) Other operating income 1,290 1,310 2,520 2,927 Other operating income 6,266 6,062 7,731 8,186 Operating income 35,220 40,308 46,863 53,378 Salaries and related expense (10,694) (13,815) (13,602) (17,189) Other operating expense (8,985) (11,777) (9,291) (12,772) Operating expense (19,679) (25,592) (22,893) (29,961) Bank levy (2,621) (2,621) (3,172) (3,172) Net impairment (2,952) (2,969) 312 186 Earnings before tax 9,968 9,126 21,110 20,431 Income tax expense (3,165) (3,078) (5,966) (5,806) Net earnings from continuing operations 6,803 6,048 15,144 14,625 Discontinued operations, net of tax (643) 112 (725) (206) Net earnings 6,160 6,160 14,419 14,419 KPI's Return on equity 3.9% 3.9% 6.6% 6.6% Cost-to-income ratio 55.9% 63.5% 48.9% 56.1%

The main impact of the restatement on the Consolidated Income Statement is on Net fee and commission income (38% decrease in 9M 2018 and 34% decrease in 12M 2017) and Operating expense (23% decrease in 9M 2018 and 24% decrease in 12M 2017).

In the Balance Sheet as of 31 December 2018, total assets of Valitor will be recognized in the line item Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale(30.9.2018: ISK 44,374 million) and total liabilities will be recognized in the line item Non-current liabilities and disposal groups held for sale (30.9.2018: ISK 26,762 million).

The restated Consolidated Income Statement on quarterly basis for 2017 and the first three quarters of 2018 are available on arionbanki.is under Investor Relations.

Arion Bank's medium-term financial targets are unaffected by the restatements.

The Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018 will be published on 13 February 2019 on a restated basis.

