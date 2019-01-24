Arion Bank hf.: ARION BANK'S SUBSIDIARY VALITOR HOLDING HF. CLASSIFIED AS DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - RESTATED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Restated Financial Statements
With Valitor classified as a disposal group held for sale and discontinued operations the presentation in the Consolidated Income Statement changes. Net earnings of Valitor will be recognized in a single line item as discontinued operations, net of tax.
Restated Consolidated Income Statements for the first nine months of 2018 and the full year 2017:
|Consolidated Income Statement
|in ISK million
|Restated
|Published
|Restated
|Published
|9M 2018
|9M 2018
|12M 2017
|12M 2017
|Interest income
|42,967
|43,652
|56,028
|57,089
|Interest expense
|(21,617)
|(21,686)
|(27,107)
|(27,254)
|Net interest income
|21,350
|21,966
|28,921
|29,835
|Fee and commission income
|8,594
|24,789
|11,619
|29,777
|Fee and commission expense
|(990)
|(12,509)
|(1,408)
|(14,420)
|Net fee and commission income
|7,604
|12,280
|10,211
|15,357
|Net financial income
|3,075
|2,849
|4,045
|4,091
|Net insurance income
|1,885
|1,885
|2,093
|2,093
|Share of profit of associates and net impairment
|16
|18
|(927)
|(925)
|Other operating income
|1,290
|1,310
|2,520
|2,927
|Other operating income
|6,266
|6,062
|7,731
|8,186
|Operating income
|35,220
|40,308
|46,863
|53,378
|Salaries and related expense
|(10,694)
|(13,815)
|(13,602)
|(17,189)
|Other operating expense
|(8,985)
|(11,777)
|(9,291)
|(12,772)
|Operating expense
|(19,679)
|(25,592)
|(22,893)
|(29,961)
|Bank levy
|(2,621)
|(2,621)
|(3,172)
|(3,172)
|Net impairment
|(2,952)
|(2,969)
|312
|186
|Earnings before tax
|9,968
|9,126
|21,110
|20,431
|Income tax expense
|(3,165)
|(3,078)
|(5,966)
|(5,806)
|Net earnings from continuing operations
|6,803
|6,048
|15,144
|14,625
|Discontinued operations, net of tax
|(643)
|112
|(725)
|(206)
|Net earnings
|6,160
|6,160
|14,419
|14,419
|KPI's
|Return on equity
|3.9%
|3.9%
|6.6%
|6.6%
|Cost-to-income ratio
|55.9%
|63.5%
|48.9%
|56.1%
The main impact of the restatement on the Consolidated Income Statement is on Net fee and commission income (38% decrease in 9M 2018 and 34% decrease in 12M 2017) and Operating expense (23% decrease in 9M 2018 and 24% decrease in 12M 2017).
In the Balance Sheet as of 31 December 2018, total assets of Valitor will be recognized in the line item Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale(30.9.2018: ISK 44,374 million) and total liabilities will be recognized in the line item Non-current liabilities and disposal groups held for sale (30.9.2018: ISK 26,762 million).
The restated Consolidated Income Statement on quarterly basis for 2017 and the first three quarters of 2018 are available on arionbanki.is under Investor Relations.
Arion Bank's medium-term financial targets are unaffected by the restatements.
The Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018 will be published on 13 February 2019 on a restated basis.
For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.isor Theódór Fridbertsson at Investor Relations at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.