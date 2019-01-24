63 shuttles sold in 2018, representing an installed base of now 116 AUTONOM SHUTTLES

SHUTTLES Further growth in service revenue: 14% in Q4 2018 and H2 2018 compared to 10% in H1 2018

First sale of 5 AUTONOM CAB robocabs for an experimental roll-out in Lyon

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, is today reporting an 85% increase in its FY 2018 revenue to €19.0 million, compared to €10.3 million in FY 2017.

NAVYA sold 13 AUTONOM SHUTTLES and 5 AUTONOM CABS during the fourth quarter of 2018, taking the total number of AUTONOM SHUTTLE and AUTONOM CAB vehicles sold in FY 2018 to 63 and 5 respectively. The installed base of AUTONOM SHUTTLES now stands at 116 shuttles, and the installed base of AUTONOM CABS at 5.

The share of Services continued to further grow to €775 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. That represents 14.0% of revenue and 14.2% of revenue in the second half of 2018, compared to 10.0% in the first half of 2018. In 2018, Services contributed €2.3 million, representing 12.2% of revenue, compared to 9.6% in 2017. This increase reflects NAVYA's strategy of building a range of services for autonomous vehicles.

Q4 2018 2018 2017 Variation

2018 vs 2017 Number of vehicles sold 18 68 36 +89% Vehicle revenue (€ k) 4,751 16,692 9,292 +80% Services revenue(1)(€ k) 775 2,321 988 x2.3 Total Revenue (€ k) 5,526 19,012 10,280 +85%

(1) including €169 k in rental service revenues in Q4 2018, €455 k in 2018 and €302 k in 2017.

Given that no interim reporting was published for FY 2017, no comparative quarterly information is available in FY 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, most of the shuttles sold were for open roads. The geographical mix of shuttle sales reflects NAVYA's international reach, with 5 shuttles sold in the Asia-Pacific region, 4 in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and 4 in the United States. NAVYA has also reached a key milestone with its robocab, having completed the initial sale of 5 AUTONOM CAB as part of an experimental roll-out in Lyon.

Next financial press release:

March 27, 2018: Full-year 2018 results

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 250 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital (managed by 360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

