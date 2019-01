Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - ReNeuron Group: ReNeuron has announced the long-awaited dosing of the first patient in its placebo-controlled US Phase IIb (PISCES III) study in patients six to 12 months after ischemic stroke. The news has been well-received as it is rare for a small UK biotech to start dosing US patients with a novel stem cell-derived product.ISIN: GB00BF5G6K95

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...