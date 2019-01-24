

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Thursday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, as concerns about U.S.-China trade dispute and worries about global growth continued to force investors to refrain from making significant moves.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI declined by 19.80 points, or 0.22%, at 8,937.39. On Wednesday, the index ended lower by 9.15 points, or 0.10%, to 8,957.19.



Among the losers, LarfargeHolcim declined 1.85% and Novartis ended 1.8% down.



Sika gained 2.2%, SGS and Adecco Group both advanced by about 1.5%, Swiss RE added 1.4% and Swatch Group gained 1.3%.



Worries about U.S.-China trade issues increased after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross commented that U.S. is 'miles and miles' from a trade deal with China rendered the mood cautious during the latter part of the trading session. 'Frankly, that shouldn't be too surprising,' Ross said in an interview on CNBC's 'Squawk Box,' noting the U.S. and China have 'lots and lots of issues.' Ross has made these comments ahead of Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's trip to Washington next week for the next round of trade negotiations.



Remarks by the President of European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, that risks to the euro area growth are now tilted to the downside, hurt as well.



