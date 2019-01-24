

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In widely anticipated moves, the Senate on Thursday failed to advance competing legislation to end the record-setting government shutdown.



The Senate voted 50 to 47 to move forward with President Donald Trump's proposal to re-open the government and fund his controversial border wall, well short of 60 votes needed.



Trump sought to gain Democratic support for his proposal by including temporary protections for some illegal immigrants as well as disaster aid, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., still described the bill as 'unacceptable.'



A Democratic-backed measure to fund the shuttered parts of the government through February 8th came slightly closer to clearing the 60-vote hurdle but still fell short in a vote of 52 to 44.



The failure to advance either proposal means the government shutdown will continue as both sides remain dug in over the issue of the border wall.



In a post on Twitter ahead of the votes, Trump declared he 'will not cave' on the proposed wall, arguing a barrier on the border is necessary for national security.



