

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $760.6 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $2250.2 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $6.63 billion from $6.07 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $6.63 Bln vs. $6.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.68 - $2.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX