

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $124.6 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $9.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $144.5 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $651.1 million from $601.3 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144.5 Mln. vs. $143.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $651.1 Mln vs. $601.3 Mln last year.



