

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced the company now expects fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.68 to $2.73. The company updated guidance to reflect the favorability related to certain discrete income tax items recognized in first quarter of 2019. Starbucks now expects global comparable store sales growth between 3% and 4%. The company updated comparable store sales guidance to conform with its ongoing earnings growth model provided at December 2018 Investor Day.



For the first-quarter, Non-GAAP EPS was $0.75, up 15% over the prior year, and included a $0.07 benefit from discrete income tax items. Global comparable store sales increased 4%, driven by a 3% increase in average ticket



Kevin Johnson, president and CEO, said: 'We are particularly pleased with the sequential improvement in quarterly comparable store transactions in the U.S., underpinned by our digital initiatives and improved execution of our in-store experience. With this solid start to the fiscal year, we are on track to deliver on our full-year commitments.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX