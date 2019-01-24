

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $702 million, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $3968 million, or $13.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $2.90 billion from $2.67 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.67 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX