

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Oracle (ORCL) released a statement on Google's Petition for Review by the Supreme Court. The company stated that the concern about innovation hides Google's true concern: that it be allowed the unfettered ability to copy the original and valuable work of others as a matter of its own convenience and for substantial financial gain.



Oracle noted that the Court of Appeals has twice sided with the company against Google. Oracle said the Supreme Court should once again deny Google's request to take the case.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX