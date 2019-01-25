Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Greater China by Great Place to Work. This is an award that strives to highlight workplaces with attractive work cultures and unique policies.

"We are honored to have been selected for this award in our first year participating, and we would like to extend our thanks to the Great Place to Work team." William Wolfram, Chairman CEO said.

Great Place to Work is a consultancy with a wide global reach; their 'Best Companies to Work For' accolade is the current golden standard in measuring whether or not a company has successfully created a great workplace for their employees. Their 'Best Companies to Work for in Greater China' award is determined through two assessments the Culture Audit Management Questionnaire and the Trust Employee Survey, which anonymously asks employees questions about their workplace focusing on topics such as professional development, trust, transparency, recognition, support and work-life balance.

Already making waves with a viral video that showcased the company's efforts to combat stale workplace practices, Galton Voysey continues to strive for innovative ideas to bolster team creativity and effectiveness. The company's latest is the introduction of the 'I Was Mistaken Award', with an HK$20,000 (equivalent to US$2,550) reward to encourage and foster an environment where mistakes are treated as important learning experiences. The award marks an important milestone for the burgeoning company coming out of Hong Kong.

