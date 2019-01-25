

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Friday after U.S. stocks closed mostly higher overnight despite worries about U.S.-China trade talks. Tech stocks and exporters are among the major gainers.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 181.37 points or 0.88 percent to 20,756.00, after touching a high of 20,777.21 in early trades. Japanese shares turned in a mixed performance on Thursday.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a flat yen. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.2 percent, Sony is up 0.7 percent and Canon is higher by almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.6 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are rising more than 3 percent each. Among the major automakers, Honda is advancing more than 1 percent and Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Japan Petroleum is down 0.4 percent, while Inpex is rising almost 2 percent after crude oil prices advanced 1 percent overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is gaining 8 percent and Sumco Corp. is higher by more than 7 percent. Asahi Kasei and Minebea Mitsumi are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Chughai Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma and Takara Holdings are lower by more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 0.4 percent on year in January. That was unchanged from the December reading, although it exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food prices, climbed an annual 1.1 percent. That beat expectations for 0.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in a volatile session after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC the U.S. is 'miles and miles' from a trade deal with China. Concerns about a U.S.-China trade deal partly offset positive sentiment generated by a report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in almost fifty years in the week ended January 19th.



While the Dow edged down 22.38 points or 0.1 percent to 24,553.24, the Nasdaq advanced 47.69 points or 0.7 percent to 7,073.46 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.63 points or 0.1 percent to 2,642.33.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



WTI crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, driven by reports the U.S. may impose sanctions on Venezuela's crude exports. WTI crude oil for March delivery climbed $0.51 or about 1 percent to $53.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



