Compagnie Financière Tradition: Cft: Growth in activity for the year 2018, adjusted revenue up 10.4% to CHF 971.7m

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the year with reported consolidated revenue of
CHF 884.7m compared with CHF 802.5m in 2017, up 9.5% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 10.2%.
For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 971.7m, compared with CHF 873.5m in 2017, an increase of 10.4% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 9.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 31.9%.
In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 220.7m compared with CHF 201.7m in the fourth quarter 2017, representing an increase of 10.9% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 241.9m against CHF 219.8m in 2017, up 11.4% in constant currencies with IDB up 10.9% and Non-IDB up 27.8%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
