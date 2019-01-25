Compagnie Financière Tradition: Cft: Growth in activity for the year 2018, adjusted revenue up 10.4% to CHF 971.7m



Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the year with reported consolidated revenue of

CHF 884.7m compared with CHF 802.5m in 2017, up 9.5% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 10.2%.



For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 971.7m, compared with CHF 873.5m in 2017, an increase of 10.4% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 9.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 31.9%.



In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 220.7m compared with CHF 201.7m in the fourth quarter 2017, representing an increase of 10.9% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 241.9m against CHF 219.8m in 2017, up 11.4% in constant currencies with IDB up 10.9% and Non-IDB up 27.8%.









1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")







