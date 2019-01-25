

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday, though U.K. markets may underperform as the pound hit a 11-week high in the wake of reports that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has privately decided to offer conditional backing for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal next week.



The British parliament will debate and vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit 'plan B' on Jan. 29, while a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve concludes on Jan. 30.



Asian stocks remain broadly higher and the euro struggled near a six-week low following dovish comments from ECB President Mario Draghi.



Trade tensions linger as investors brace for the next round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China next week.



U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. is 'miles and miles' from a trade deal with China but there is a fair chance they will get a deal.



Oil extended gains in Asian trade after rising 1 percent in the previous session on U.S. threat of sanctions on Venezuela.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.



European markets also ended Thursday's session on a mixed note amid concerns about the U.S. government shutdown and trade disputes.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent.



