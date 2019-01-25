

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Telia company reported that its fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations declined 52.7% year-over-year to 1.83 billion Swedish kronor from 3.87 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. EPS from continuing operations was 0.42 kronor compared to 0.88 kronor. Adjusted EBITDA declined 5.5 percent in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals. In reported currency, adjusted EBITDA rose 3.3 percent to 6.73 billion Swedish kronor.



Fourth-quarter net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals declined 2.9 percent. In reported currency, net sales rose 4.9 percent to 22.21 billion Swedish kronor. Service revenues in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, declined 2.5 percent. The number of subscriptions increased from 23.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017 to 24.0 million.



For 2019, free cash flow from continuing operations, excluding licenses and spectrum fees and dividends from associated companies, is expected to grow to between 12.0 billion Swedish kronor and 12.5 billion kronor. Telia company intends to distribute a minimum of 80 percent of free cash flow from continuing operations, excluding licenses and spectrum fees. The dividend would be split and distributed in two equal tranches.



