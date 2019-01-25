Milamber Ventures Plc - Directors Holdings

25 January 2019

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Directors' Holdings

Milamber Ventures Plc (NEX: MLVP) has been notified that Christian Andrew, Director, purchased 9,500 Ordinary Shares in the Company (ISIN: GB00BLNMZ040) in an on-market transaction at 5 pence per share on 17 January 2019 and now holds 148,489 Ordinary Shares representing 1.0% of the Company's total net issued Share Capital.

The Directors of Milamber Ventures Plc now hold Ordinary Shares representing in aggregate 12.7% of the Company's total net issued Share Capital.

