Milamber Ventures Plc - Directors Holdings
London, January 25
25 January 2019
Milamber Ventures Plc
("Milamber" or "the Company")
Directors' Holdings
Milamber Ventures Plc (NEX: MLVP) has been notified that Christian Andrew, Director, purchased 9,500 Ordinary Shares in the Company (ISIN: GB00BLNMZ040) in an on-market transaction at 5 pence per share on 17 January 2019 and now holds 148,489 Ordinary Shares representing 1.0% of the Company's total net issued Share Capital.
The Directors of Milamber Ventures Plc now hold Ordinary Shares representing in aggregate 12.7% of the Company's total net issued Share Capital.
