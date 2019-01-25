LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom will announce its fourth quarter results for the period ending 31 December 2018, on 7 February 2019 at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 8 February 2019 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5033-6574Luxembourg: +352-2786-1336

UK: +44(0)330-336-9105 US: +1-323-794-2551

The access code is: 5373804

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 8 February 2019 at:

Sweden: +46(0)8-5199-3077 UK: +44(0)207-660-0134 US: +1-719-457-0820

Replay passcode is: 5373804

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-305 476 7352

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-305 445-4156

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44-20-3249-2460

investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/notice-of-fourth-quarter-2018-results-and-conference-call,c2725661

The following files are available for download: