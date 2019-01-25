Nordic Nanovector ASA - Key Information Regarding Intentional Repair Offering

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 25 January 2019 concerning a private placement with gross proceeds in the amount of approximately NOK 222 million and a contemplated repair issue of up to 777,777 new shares (the "Repair Offering") with non-tradeable subscription rights to eligible shareholders.

Date for announcement of terms: 25 January 2019

Last day including right to receive subscription rights: 24 January 2019

First day excluding right to receive subscription rights: 25 January 2019

Record Date: 28 January 2019

EGM date: On or about 18 February 2019

Maximum number of new shares: Up to 777,777

Subscription price: NOK 45

Shall the rights be listed: No

The Repair Offering is, inter alia, conditional upon the general meeting granting an authorisation to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to increase the share capital in connection with the Repair Offering in the extraordinary general meeting to be held on or about 18 February 2019. The formal resolution (including the final number of new shares to be offered) related to the Repair Offering will be made by the Board following the EGM and the approval and subsequent publication of a prospectus prepared in connection with the Repair Offering, which is expected to be on or about 19 February 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

