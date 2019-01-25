European payments provider myPOS has today announced the re-launch of its Mobile Checkout solution for accepting in-app payments.

The service, first developed in 2016 as part of the online checkout integrations, has been improved to ensure seamless in-app integration. It enables merchants to accept payments within their apps, meaning that customers have a simple buying experience and aren't redirected to external sites. In addition, a dedicated technical support team is now available to help merchants with integration.

The myPOS in-app payments gateway accepts the most popular card schemes - VISA, Mastercard, UnionPay International, JCB, Bancontact and will onboard more in the coming years.

Merchants can integrate the solution directly into their apps, minimizing the number of redirects the end user needs to go through before paying, all the while remaining in a secure and seamless environment. The cardholder is guided during the payment process while myPOS checks the card-sensitive data and processes the transaction, without storing any data on the merchant's app platform. End users can optionally save their card information into myPOS, where it remains encrypted, yet easily brought up at a tap.

Christo Georgiev, the founder of myPOS, said: "Customers are looking for convenience, whether they are shopping in-store, online or via mobile phone. Besides offering them different means of payments, we also want to catch them right where they are on their smartphones. Shopping for products or services on the phone is an essential part of many people's lives, and I'm proud to say that thanks to technology advancements and in-house innovations, myPOS has provided a fantastic solution for both customers and merchants.''

"We forecast that mobile apps on both the App Store and Google Play Store, which offer customers the ability to pay through myPOS Checkout, will more than double by the end of 2019, due to active marketing efforts as well as the organic demand from consumers for secure mobile payments."

More details about myPOS Mobile Checkout integration can be found on the myPOS Developers page or by contacting dev.rel@mypos.com

About myPOS Europe Ltd

myPOS Europe Ltd is a payments provider and processor, registered at Level 33, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB, UK and licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The myPOS package includes a mobile POS device, free myPOS account with business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.

www.mypos.com

