USONICIG Announces Vapouround Bus Tour to Celebrate Launch of New Product ZIP

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USONICIG, the ultrasonic vaping devices innovator and manufacturer, has announced the launch of its new product ZIP, and is inviting vaping enthusiasts to join its Vapouround Bus Tour in the UK.

USONICIG's new ZIP pod kit features the company's upgraded patented ultrasonic vaping technology, and it is the first pod mod product that incorporates a Top Rotate Filling (TRF) design. It simplifies the process of filling e-liquid by requiring only one step to open the mouthpiece.

CY Kong, Product Manager at USONICIG, said, "Pod mod products are quite popular among vaping consumers because they are portable, compact, and easy to use. But the tediousness of having to fill e-liquid from the bottom is quite bothersome. USONCIG has not only upgraded its ultrasonic vaping technology and applied it to the ZIP line, but it has also re-designed the process of filling e-liquid from the traditional bottom-fill method to TRF, helping people 'Get It Quick.'"

Teaming up with Vapouround, USONICIG is embarking on the Vapouround Bus Tour across the UK to celebrate the debut of the ZIP pod kit. The whole exterior of the Vapouround Bus has been repainted and turned into a ZIP poster, which includes the product's slogan, "Get It Quick", highlighting the pod's TRF design and easy operation.

Vaping enthusiasts and people who are interested in learning more about the vaping life are invited to get on the bus and try the new ZIP. The Vapouround Bus Tour schedule is as follows.

DATE LOCATION Saturday, 16 Feb., 2019 Vapeshack-Manchester Friday, 01 Mar., 2019 Beeston Town Tour Tuesday, 12 Mar., 2019 Long Eaton Tour Sunday, 31 Mar., 2019 The King of Vapes-Manchester

Find out more at https://www.vapouroundbus.co.uk/

About Vapouround

Having started out as a lifestyle magazine in 2015, Vapouround shifted their focus to the vaping industry and have since become the go-to trade publication in vaping. It is the UK & Ireland's leading vape trade publication with a loyal and growing B2B subscriber and distribution base. It has a smoking cessation service on wheels, the Vapouround Bus, which is driving a smoke-free message across the UK.

https://www.vapouroundbus.co.uk/

About USONICIG

USONICIG was founded in 2014 by China Tobacco Hunan Industrial Co., Ltd. and is dedicated to the research and development of healthy vaping products. USONICIG has obtained a total of 255 patents, including 38 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), 63 domestic and overseas invention patents, 146 utility patents, and 8 domestic and overseas design patents. With progress in R&D, product design, and manufacturing, USONICIG has become a leader in the vaping industry.

USONICIG's ZIP product line complies with the Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD), and has obtained sales authorization in the UK, France, and Germany, and is available for sale online and in local vapor shops.

