Zentiva Strengthens European Generic Footprint With Prague Manufacturing Site Investment

Zentiva is investing EUR 30 million to maximize its manufacturing site capabilities in Prague. The investment further strengthens Zentiva's manufacturing footprint and is part of a broader ambition to become the champion of generics in Europe.

Thomas Koene, Head of Industrial Operations: "This investment will focus on the upgrade of our existing manufacturing capabilities, more specifically on capacity expansion. We are currently producing up to 120 million packages per year in Prague, which we distribute across Europe. After the carve out, we are accelerating investment in Prague to support our growth ambition. Our Praguemanufacturing site is a major cornerstone of our company. We have already started to invest and we are committed to continue this in 2019 with a further investment of EUR 8 million."

Zentiva is at a unique and exciting crossroads in its journey. A profound transformation has been started to achieve the full business potential in a new era of independence, backed by Advent International.

Ines Windisch, Head of Corporate Affairs & Human Resources added: "The growth of our organization brings new opportunities for our people and positions. This great transformation will attract the best talent and retain our team to secure our success for future generations. We are currently employing more than 600 people in our Praguesite, who are dedicated to producing high-quality medicines that support peoples' daily healthcare needs."

About Zentiva

At Zentiva we aspire that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to healthcare.

Today, the everyday solutions that we all depend on truly count as a vital foundation of healthy living. Zentiva works for the people living in Europe. Standing side-by-side with healthcare professionals, pharmacists and Health System decision-makers, we have the same sense of social obligation to help lower costs and improve access to healthcare.

With more than 2,500 people across Europe and 2 production sites in Prague and Bucharest we strive to be the champions of Generics and OTC medicines to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

