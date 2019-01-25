CIGS thin-film production equipment company Midsummer posted record orders in 2018. With a U.S. partner, the company noted uptake was partly due to Californian requirements to integrate PV into all new buildings from next year.CIGS production equipment specialist Midsummer received record orders last year, riding a wave of PV growth and favorable policy decisions in California. The Swedish company announced record orders worth $29 million. Having generated revenue of $12 million in 2017, the company saw $18 million in just the first half of last year and says a full year financial review will ...

