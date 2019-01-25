YSNEAKERS X Crypto.com: Custom Luxury Sneaker Company's e-Marketplace to Implement Crypto.com Pay

HONG KONG, January 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

YSNEAKERS will implement Crypto.com Pay

Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, and YSNEAKERS, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to have YSNEAKERS adopt Crypto.com Pay - a cryptocurrency payment solution powered by the Crypto.com Chain.



YSNEAKERS is an online sneaker brand that enables customers to bring to life their dream sneaker designs by visualizing their shoes on a 3D Customizer, before it is handcrafted using the finest materials. They have collaborated with K-pop groups, including Girls' Generation and EXO-CBX to launch limited edition sneakers designed by the beloved K-pop stars.

Crypto.com will also collaborate with YSNEAKERS on a line of exclusive Crypto.com branded shoes.

Victor Lee, Co-founder and CEO of YSNEAKERS said, "As a leading innovator in the online fashion sneaker business with our world-class 3D online visualizer that allows customers to push the boundaries of what's possible in sneaker design, YSNEAKERS is excited to be the first online sneaker brand to accept cryptocurrency payments by partnering with Crypto.com Pay to offer our discerning customers an alternative mode of payment beyond credit cards and the like. We believe cryptocurrency cannot be ignored and will be an important part of how the world transacts in all areas of business and daily life. We look forward to the future!"

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "We are excited to team up with YSNEAKERS, the second merchant to adopt Crypto.com Pay. With a goal to help their customers showcase their individuality by offering endless design possibilities, YSNEAKERS's adoption of a novel payment method will give their customers greater flexibility and choice in their online shopping experience. To have a young footwear brand like YSNEAKERS offer an option to pay with cryptocurrencies truly demonstrates its relevance to everyday consumers. We hope to help even more brands do the same in optimizing their payment options to offer flexibility to their customers."

Crypto.com announced in December 2018 that Ledger will implement Crypto.com Pay into its ledger.com online store.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: Crypto.com Wallet & Card app, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto; the MCO Visa card, a metal card with no annual fees; and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: http://www.crypto.com.

About YSNEAKERS

YSNEAKERS was created for discerning consumers who demand quality, value and individuality. Focusing on a new segment within the sneaker industry, YSNEAKERS aims to bring premium MTO sneakers to the market via an e-commerce platform. Find out more at: http://www.ysneakers.com.