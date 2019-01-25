

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Ifo business confidence indicator dropped at a faster-than-expected pace in January and fell below 100 for the first time since May 2016, survey results from the Ifo Institute showed on Friday.



The Ifo business climate index for Germany dropped to 99.1 from 101 in December. Economists had expected the reading to ease to 100.6.



The expectations index of the survey fell to 94.2 from 97.3 in December. Economists had forecast only a modest fall to 97.



The current assessment measure eased to 104.3 from 104.9, thus was slightly above economists' prediction of 104.2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX