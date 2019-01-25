Edison Investment Research - Technology - Nanoco Group: Nanoco's contract extension for work with its US customer fully underpins our FY19 estimates and gives the business a c £3m+ head start entering FY20. Our forecasts are unchanged, but progress with this major customer has shone a bright light on Nanoco's IP and execution credentials. Discussions are now ongoing with a number of parties, which could drive upside to our near-term estimates.ISIN: GB00B01JLR99

