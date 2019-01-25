

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Friday and the pound hit a fresh 11-week high against the dollar after ECB President Mario Draghi expressed concerns about the euro zone economy and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party reportedly decided to back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.



Meanwhile, there is some reason for optimism over U.S.-China trade talks after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he saw progress in talks and currency issues will remain part of the discussions at a meeting scheduled for next week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 20 points or 0.29 percent at 6,838 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Thursday.



Vodafone Group fell over 2 percent after its revenue growth slowed in the third quarter.



Rentokil Initial dropped more than 1 percent. The Competition and Markets Authority announced that Rentokil's merger with Cannon Hygiene will likely result in higher prices or a worse service for customers seeking a single supplier of waste disposal services at multiple locations across the whole or a large part of the U.K.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX