Aircraft Seating Market Worth $10.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Seating Market by Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), Type (9g and 16g), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket, and MRO), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, VLA, RTA and Business Jets), Materials, Components, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Aircraft Seating Market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2018 to USD 10.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in the number of new aircraft orders, rise in number of premium economy class seats, and maintenance and upgradation the existing aircraft are some of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft seating market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=906

Based on class, the premium economy class segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The premium economy class segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increased demand premium economy seats by travelers as they have shifted their preference to premium economy class seats, owing to their cheaper ticket value in comparison to business class seats.

Based on aircraft type, the Narrow Body Aircraft segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of new aircraft orders and increase in their deliveries across the globe, and rise in the number of domestic passengers.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Aircraft Seating Market"

103- Tables

34- Figures

168- Pages

Based on end use, the Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Based on end use, the MRO segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to rising demand for refurbishment of seat covers, cushions, and foam in aircraft seat.

The Asia Pacific aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The asia pacificaircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the market in this region is largely due to increase in fleet size, this market consists of aftermarket and MRO.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=906

Major players operating in the aircraft seating market include Zodiac Aerospace -Safran (France), B/E Aerospace -Rockwell Collins Inc (US), Geven Spa (Italy), RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany), HAECO Americas (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), and Stelia Aerospace (France) among others are the key players in the aircraft seating market.

These players offer different products used in aircraft seating from economy class to first class. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (Aircraft Seating, IFEC, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels), End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/commercial-aviation-aircraft-seating-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

