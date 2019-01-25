DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and FY 2018

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and FY 2018 25-Jan-2019 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and FY 2018 ??? Group: Consolidated results (thousand tonnes) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 % FY 2018 FY 2017 % Finished products 2,936 3,052 -3.8% 11,664 11,617 0.4% sales, of which: Long products 356 386 -7.6% 1,390 1,374 1.1% Flat hot-rolled 1,232 1,315 -6.3% 4,849 4,968 -2.4% products Thick plate (mill 184 208 -11.2% 779 806 -3.2% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 292 301 -3.2% 1,209 1,287 -6.1% products Downstream 872 842 3.6% 3,438 3,178 8.2% products, of which: Tin plate 33 27 25.7% 133 113 17.8% Galvanised steel 449 414 8.5% 1,743 1,658 5.1% Polymer-coated 166 177 -6.2% 697 623 11.9% steel Band 34 37 -8.4% 143 128 11.4% Formed section 44 50 -10.7% 169 114 48.0% Pipes 15 18 -15.2% 63 65 -3.8% Metalware 108 98 9.9% 409 402 1.9% Other metal 24 23 1.7% 81 74 9.1% products HVA products 1,349 1,351 -0.2% 5,426 5,270 2.9% Share of HVA 45.9% 44.3% 46.5% 45.4% products Coal concentrate 781 808 -3.4% 3,001 2,725 10.1% production Iron ore production 816 824 -1.0% 3,185 3,275 -2.7% Q4 2018 highlights vs. Q3 2018 ? MMK Group's total sales of finished products in Q4 2018 totalled 2,936 thousand tonnes, down 3.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). ? MMK Group's sales of HVA products in Q4 2018 were 1,349 thousand tonnes, almost flat q-o-q. The share of HVA products in total sales increased to 45.9%. ? MMK Coal's coal concentrate production in Q4 2018 totalled 781 thousand tonnes, down 3.4% q-o-q. FY 2018 highlights vs. FY 2017 ? MMK Group's total sales of finished products in FY 2018 totalled 11,664 thousand tonnes, up 0.4% year-on-year (y-o-y). ? MMK Group's sales of HVA products in FY 2018 were 5,426 thousand tonnes, up 2.9% y-o-y. The share of HVA products in total sales increased to 46.5%. ? MMK Coal's coal concentrate production in FY 2018 totalled 3,001 thousand tonnes, up 10.1% y-o-y. MMK Group highlights by key segments PSJC MMK (thousand tonnes) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 % FY 2018 FY 2017 % Pig iron 2,558 2,621 -2.4% 9,860 10,163 -3.0% Crude steel 3,112 3,376 -7.8% 12,664 12,860 -1.5% Finished products, 2,812 3,007 -6.5% 11,411 11,333 0.7% of which: Long products 423 481 -12.1% 1,795 1,787 0.5% Flat hot-rolled 1,316 1,422 -7.5% 5,236 5,397 -3.0% products HVA products, of 1,073 1,104 -2.8% 4,380 4,145 5.7% which: Thick plate (mill 213 215 -1.0% 828 820 1.0% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 351 355 -1.0% 1,430 1,318 8.5% products Downstream 509 534 -4.7% 2,121 2,007 5.7% products, of which: Tin plate 33 27 24.0% 133 117 13.3% Galvanised steel 315 312 1.0% 1,269 1,133 12.0% Polymer-coated 73 87 -16.0% 339 440 -23.0% steel Band 28 38 -27.2% 139 127 9.3% Formed section 42 47 -10.1% 168 124 35.7% Pipes 18 23 -23.1% 73 65 12.3% Shipments by market: Russia + CIS 2,187 2,339 -6.5% 9,029 8,528 5.9% Export 625 667 -6.4% 2,381 2,805 -15.1% (USD / tonne) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 % FY 2018 FY 2017 % Average price per 579 610 -5.1% 621 575 8.0% tonne: Long products 507 528 -4.0% 541 491 10.2% Flat hot-rolled 507 550 -7.8% 555 496 11.9% products HVA products, of 697 723 -3.6% 734 714 2.9% which: Thick plate (mill 646 691 -6.5% 744 765 -2.9% 5000) Flat cold-rolled 606 613 -1.1% 621 579 7.3% products Downstream products, 780 810 -3.7% 806 781 3.2% of which: Tin plate 778 790 -1.5% 803 855 -6.1% Galvanised steel 759 797 -4.8% 784 739 6.1% Polymer-coated steel 967 1,002 -3.5% 983 928 5.9% Band 656 655 0.2% 665 669 -0.6% Formed section 787 777 1.3% 809 777 4.1% Pipes 579 597 -3.0% 623 614 1.5% ? Pig iron output in FY 2018 decreased by 3.0% y-o-y. This was due to the scheduled maintenance work at blast furnace No. 1 and large volume of minor maintenance works at other blast furnaces over 2018. ? Steel output in Q4 2018 declined by 7.8% q-o-q due to lower capacity utilisation of electric-arc furnaces amid scheduled maintenance works and higher scrap prices. ? Despite lower steel production in FY 2018 (down 1.5% y-o-y), shipments of finished products for the same period grew 0.7% y-o-y owing to decreasing warehouse stocks of finished products. ? Sales of finished products in Q4 2018 declined 6.5% q-o-q to 2,812 thousand tonnes. This decline was mainly due to the seasonal weakness of business activity on the domestic market. ? In Q4 2018 domestic shipments declined by 6.5% q-o-q due to seasonally weak demand. However, in FY 2018, domestic shipments grew 5.9% year-on-year to 9,029 thousand tonnes, while the share of domestic sales exceeded 79%, compared to 75% in 2017. ? In Q4 2018, shipments of long products decreased by 12.1% q-o-q to 423 thousand tonnes. This decline was due to seasonally weak domestic demand for construction products. However, in FY 2018, overall shipments of long products grew 0.5% y-o-y, owing to both the continued increase in demand for steel on the Russian market and higher sales volumes at the metalware branch of MMK Group. ? Shipments of hot-rolled products in Q4 2018 declined 7.5% q-o-q. This decline was mainly due to lower shipments to pipe manufactures and correction of prices for hot-rolled steel on export markets. ? The decrease in shipments of hot-rolled products in FY 2018 by 3.0% y-o-y was due to higher sales of HVA products. ? Shipments of HVA products in FY 2018 increased 5.7% y-o-y and totalled 4,380 thousand tonnes. This growth was mainly due to the new hot-dip galvanising line reaching full capacity, higher sales of cold-rolled products to the Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant, and higher sales of other downstream products on the domestic market. ? The increase in shipments of cold-rolled products in FY 2018 by 8.5% y-o-y, or by 112 thousand tonnes, was mainly due to higher shipments of semi-finished rolled stocks to the Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant. ? In Q4 2018, shipments of Mill 5000 products were nearly flat q-o-q with capacity utilisation of 100%. In FY 2018, thick plate shipments slightly grew y-o-y. ? Despite seasonally weak demand for construction products, galvanised steel shipments in Q4 2018 remained flat q-o-q and totalled 315 thousand tonnes. In FY 2018, the Company shipped 1,269 thousand tonnes of galvanised steel, up 12.0% y-o-y. This significant growth was due to the new hot-dip galvanising line reaching full capacity, which amid stable demand from the construction industry allowed the Company to continue substituting imports of this product. In FY 2018, the Company also increased shipments to carmakers. ? Lower shipments of polymer-coated metal in FY 2018 were due to both higher sales of galvanised steel and changes in the reporting of product sales by Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant following its acquisition in late 2017. ? Sales of formed section in FY 2018 grew 35.7% y-o-y due to consistently high demand from railcar manufacturers. ? The average sales price in US dollars in Q4 2018 decreased by 5.1% q-o-q to USD 579 per tonne. This decrease was due to the correction in global steel prices and devaluation of the rouble vs the dollar during the quarter. ? In FY 2018, the average sales price for the Company's products grew 8.0% y-o-y to USD 621 per tonne. Lysvensky Metallurgical Plant (thousand tonnes) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 % FY 2018 FY 2017 % Finished products, 55 79 -30.3% 249 110 125.7% of which: Electro-galvanised 2 0.6 316.2% 6 8 -22.1% steel (automotive sheet) Galvanised steel 51 71 -28.2% 230 99 132.2% with polymer coating Galvanised steel 1 7 -84.3% 12 3 326.4% with decorative coating (SteelArt) ? Sales of finished products in Q4 2018 amounted to 55 thousand tonnes, down 30.3% q-o-q. This decline was mainly due to the seasonal decrease in demand for construction metal. ? Sales of finished products in FY 2018 grew by 139 thousand tonnes, or 125.7% y-o-y. This significant growth was mainly due to the low base effect in FY 2017, which in turn was related to a shortage of working capital. Capacity utilisation rates and sales in 2018 have stabilised, as the plant became part of MMK Group. Steel segment (Turkey) (thousand tonnes)

Q4 2018 Q3 2018 % FY 2018 FY 2017 % ??? Metalurji 202 137 47.0% 767 925 -17.1% finished products, of which: Flat hot-rolled 2 4 -36.5% 42 164 -74.0% products HVA products, of 199 133 49.4% 724 762 -4.9% which: Galvanised steel 157 113 39.1% 566 580 -2.4% Polymer-coated 43 21 105.8% 158 182 -13.0% steel ??? Metalurji 132 91 45.3% 513 640 -19.8% finished products from ??? steel ? Sales of finished products in Q4 2018 totalled 202 thousand tonnes (up 47.0% q-o-q). This growth was due to the company's ability to redirect shipments from the domestic to international markets. ? Sales of finished products in FY 2018 decreased by 17.1% y-o-y, mainly due to external headwinds and the challenging economic situation in Turkey. Due to the sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira, customers' financial solvency significantly deteriorated, and demand and prices for metal on the domestic market dropped to the 18 months lowest. ? The company partly offset lower domestic demand by increasing export sales to Europe and North Africa. MMK Coal (thousand tonnes) Q4 2018 Q3 % FY FY % 2018 2018 2017 Coking coal mining 1,228 1,512 -18.8% 4,927 3,614 36.3% Coking coal 1,451 1,436 1.0% 5,640 4,893 15.2% processing Mined 1,362 1,332 2.3% 4,962 3,469 43.0% Purchased 89 105 -15.1% 660 1,418 -53.3% Toll 17 6 179.2% Coking coal 781 808 -3.4% 3,001 2,725 10.1% concentrate ? Coking coal production in Q4 2018 decreased by 18.8% q-o-q and amounted to 1,228 thousand tonnes. This decrease was due to maintenance works at Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mine and shifting commissioning date for one of the longwalls due to complex geological conditions. ? Coal concentrate production in Q4 2018 declined 3.4% q-o-q due to processing high-ash coal from the Kostromovskaya mine. ? In FY 2018, coking coal production increased by 36.3% y-o-y to 4,927 thousand tonnes. This growth was due to the capacity increases at Kostromovskaya and Chertinskaya-Koksovaya mines. ? Higher coal production allowed the company to cut coal purchases from the third parties by more than two-fold, which contributed to lower cash cost of own coal concentrate production. Outlook The Company's management expects the sales of finished products in Q1 2019 to remain under pressure from weak seasonal demand amid low sales prices on global markets. However, these factors will be partly offset by higher share of domestic sales in Q1 2019, thanks to support of demand due to lower supply of flat steel by some steel producers, and 100% capacity utilisation by a number of high-margin production assets, including Mill 5000. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million. Contacts Investor Relations Department: Andrey Serov +7 3519 24-52-97 serov.ae@mmk.ru Communications Department: Dmitry Kuchumov Dmitry Bulin +7 499 238-26-13 +7 499 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru bulin.dn@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: TST TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 7254 EQS News ID: 769537 End of Announcement EQS News Service

