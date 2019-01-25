The 23 MW Suffield Solar Project is under development by Chinese-Canadian company Canadian Solar in Alberta. The project received CA$15.3 million in funds from the federal government under the Emerging Renewable Power Program.Canada's minister of natural resources, Amarjeet Sohi, has announced the federal government will support the 23 MW Suffield Solar Project in the western province of Alberta, with $15.3 million (US$11.4 million). The project, being developed by Chinese-Canadian module manufacturer Canadian Solar and its Suffield Solar LP subsidiary, will incorporate bifacial panels and solar ...

