Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 25
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 24-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|178.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|179.71p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 24-January-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|69.11p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|69.38p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP24.36m
|Borrowing Level:
|20%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---