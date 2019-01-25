Alcazar Energy has announced the start of commercial operation for a project at Benban, in Egypt. Alcazar says it is the first of more than 30 planned projects in the second round of the mammoth solar park to achieve grid connection, and one of four similar sized projects the company is working on at the site.Alcazar Energy has announced the start of commercial operation for the first of four projects it is developing as part of the Benban Solar Park, which will have a capacity of around 1.5 GW once completed, comprising 32 projects over 6 km². The completed 64 MW project - AEES1 - as well as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...