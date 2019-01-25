Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 24-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1804.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 1816.88p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1759.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 1771.53p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---