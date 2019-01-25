Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.45p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---