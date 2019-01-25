Cheap solar energy could benefit many businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. However, regulatory and financial obstacles are causing concern.Analysts at BloombergNEF have investigated the potential for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar installations in sub-Saharan Africa, in a new report, commissioned by responsAbility Investments AG. Of the 15 countries examined for the report, nearly all showed booming demand for C&I solar, and in seven of them, analysts found a viable business case. Solar for Businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa found the C&I market in the region is not growing because of regulatory ...

