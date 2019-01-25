

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $287.2 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $189.3 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.52 billion from $3.33 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $287.2 Mln. vs. $189.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year.



