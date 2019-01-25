Trousdale Ventures, LLC Joins Austin-Based Hive9 Investment Syndicate in Second Round Financing

Hive9 also announces expanded board of directors and management team

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2019 / Trousdale Ventures, LLC ( www.trousdalevc.com ) , a private investment company with offices in Austin and Los Angeles, joined existing investors LiveOak Venture Partners and Silverton Partners in a $2.3MM investment in Hive9, an Austin-based provider of B2B marketing solutions. This latest round of financing will allow the company to further expand its product development, distribution, and marketing operations.

A leader and innovator in Marketing Performance Management, Hive9 helps companies further their visibility, achieve strategic alignment, improve financial operations and enhance the business impact of each client's marketing program.

"The Hive9 team is passionate about providing clients with insights to their marketing plans and the data to constantly improve them. Our company has committed itself toward the development of groundbreaking cloud-based software solutions that reduce spreadsheet processes and manual efforts and empower marketers with the data they need to be successful. We are excited to have Trousdale Ventures join our investment syndicate," said Darin Hicks, Chief Executive Officer of Hive9.

"Having cultivated a client roster that includes such prestigious companies as GE, Thomson Reuters, and Illumina, Hive9 has achieved an impressive track record of success based on industry-leading technology and a team that is redefining the rules of marketing success. We are proud to be part of Hive9's ongoing growth and look forward to the company's continuing evolution as a national - and global - leading marketing platform," said Brian Grigsby, Partner, Trousdale Ventures, LLC.

In addition to finalizing its newest round of investment, Hive9 has named Russell Glass to the company's board of directors. Currently the CEO of Ginger.io, Glass formerly served as Vice President of Products at LinkedIn as well as the CEO and Founder of Bizo, a leading B2B marketing solution that was acquired by LinkedIn.

"Russ is an industry thought leader, marketing expert and a fantastic leader of people. He brings a wealth of experience to help Hive9 achieve our next phase of growth," said Hicks.

As part of the operational expansion, the company has appointed Bruce Brien as Chief Strategy Officer, where he will focus on Hive9's internal growth strategies as well as externally on the strategies of Hive9's clients and prospects. Bruce most recently was CTO at SiriusDecisions where he was a frequent public speaker and a member of their executive leadership team. Prior to SiriusDecisions, Bruce ran his own software company for 10 years and spent the earlier part of his career in supply chain and ERP software as a solutions architect.

About Hive9:

Hive9 is the marketing performance management company. CMOs, demand gen leaders and marketing operations experts rely on Hive9's cloud-based solution to get one view of all plans and spending tied to strategy, pipeline and revenue performance. Hive9 helps you create an integrated, living marketing plan with goals tailored to your business. This allows measurement to come alive, making your data more actionable and facilitating teamwork around informed changes to your plan. Unlike static spreadsheets and out-of-sync processes, Hive9 provides the visibility, collaboration and orchestration of your core marketing systems including CRM, marketing automation, finance, and project management systems. The company is based in Austin, Texas.

About Trousdale Ventures, LLC:

With offices in Austin and Los Angeles, Trousdale Ventures is a long-term investor focused on helping create dynamic industry leaders in technology. Trousdale focuses its capital and management resources to develop and execute long-term growth and value-building strategies. Trousdale Ventures is a privately-held investment firm owned and managed by partners Phillip Sarofim and Brian Grigsby with a portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, Consumer Packaged Goods, lifestyle consumer products, entertainment and child development products. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at ( www.trousdalevc.com ).

