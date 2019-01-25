Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of second interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019, of 6.25 pence per ordinary share (2018: 5.8p). The dividend is payable on 28 February 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 8 February 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 7 February 2019.

The first interim dividend of 6.25 pence per share was paid on 30 November 2018 to shareholders on the Company's register on 16 November 2018 (ex-dividend date being 15 November 2018).

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

25 January 2019