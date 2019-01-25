Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the filing of its registration document for fiscal 2017-2018 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on January 24, 2019.

The registration document includes:

2017-2018 annual report

report of the board of directors on the preparation and processing of financial and accounting information, and on the corporate governance and internal control procedures; and

reports and information on total fees received by the independent auditors of Elior Group.

This document is available on Elior Group's website at www.eliorgroup.com. Hard copies of the registration document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

The English version of the document will be made available soon.

Next appointment: the general meeting of shareholders, on March 22, 2019, at 9:00 am at Elior Group's headquarters, to the following address: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering, concession catering and support services, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets.

Operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €6,694 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018. Our 132,000 employees serve 6 million people on a daily basis through 25,600 restaurants and points of sale. Our mission is to feed and take care of each and every one, at every moment in life.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

