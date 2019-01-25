Thermal Spray Coatings Market Worth $13.7 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Material (Ceramics. Metals & Alloys), Process (Combustion Flame & Electrical), End-use Industry (Aerospace, Healthcare, Automotive, Energy & Power, Electronics), Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Thermal Spray Coatings Market is expected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2018 to USD 13.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing consumption of thermal spray coatings from aerospace, automotive, and other end-use industries.

The ceramics segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on material, the Thermal Spray Coatings Market is segmented into ceramics, metals & alloys, and others (carbides, composites, and polymers). The ceramics segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Ceramics are cost-effective and have properties such as thermal resistance and corrosion resistance. These factors are expected to drive the ceramics segment during the forecast period.

The aerospace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the Thermal Spray Coatings Market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, healthcare, agricultural machinery, energy & power, electronics, and others. The aerospace segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to the demand backlog of major manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Thermal Spray Coatings Market during the forecast period.

By region, the Thermal Spray Coatings Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coatings Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Urbanization, modernization, technological advancement, and increase in personal disposable income of the consumers in this region are factors driving the use of thermal spray coatings in various end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and others.

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc (US), BodyCote (UK), Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland), Surface Technology (UK), H.C Starck GmbH (Germany), F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying (US), Arc Spray (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Metallisation Limited (UK), Plasma-Tec, Inc. (US), C&M Technologies GmbH (Germany), AMETEK Inc. (US), Flame Spray SpA (Italy), BryCoat Inc. (US), Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (tst) (US) are the key players operating in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market.

