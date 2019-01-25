At the Korea-China Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee meeting, the South Korean government urged China to lift import measures against its polyoxymethylene, optical fiber, polysilicon and grain-oriented electrical steel. China imposed duties on polysilicon from South Korea and the United States in July 2013.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has asked the Chinese government to cancel anti-dumping duties on Korean polysilicon imports introduced in July 2013. The request was made at the Korea-China Free Trade Agreement Joint Committee, held in Beijing in mid-January. ...

