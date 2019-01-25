The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 29 January 2019 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Ress Life Investments ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 71,189 shares (EUR 35,594,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 165 shares (EUR 82,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 71,354 shares (EUR 35,677,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 1,584.12 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 500 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: RLAINV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 114492 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=706291