Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2019) -Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Murray Flanigan to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Flanigan is a management consultant providing financial advisory services to a number of public and private oil and gas, mining and technology companies in North America and abroad. Mr. Flanigan is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst with expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, international taxation, risk management, banking, treasury, corporate restructuring and accounting, and has served as Chief Financial Officer for various public and private companies. Mr. Flanigan is currently a Managing Principal of Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc. and a key member of its executive management team responsible for the negotiation and closing of numerous recent large scale oil & gas transactions in West Africa, offshore Guyana and the Middle East. Prior to founding his own consulting company, Mr. Flanigan served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and CFO of Qwest Investment Management Corp., where he was responsible for regulatory reporting and corporate filings for over 15 private and publicly listed companies and limited partnerships in Qwest's portfolio, as well as arranging and closing numerous equity and debt financings. Mr. Flanigan also served as VP Corporate Development for Adelphia Communications Corporation, overseeing the company's financial restructuring and ultimate sale to Time Warner Inc. and Comcast Corporation for approximately US$18 billion.

Japan Gold also wishes to provide an update on stock options (the "Options") that have been granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan. After careful consideration of the need to strike a balance between the interests of shareholders generally, and incentives to key individuals, Japan Gold:

- Is not re-pricing 4,549,950 existing Options from $0.40 to $0.16 as previously announced in a news release dated December 14, 2018.

- Has granted 5,280,000 new Options exercisable at a price of $.20 per share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant, of which 4,250,000 have been granted to directors and officers.

Including the new grant, the Company has the following Options outstanding: (i) 4,549,950 Options at an exercise price of $0.40 per share; (ii) 1,525,050 Options at an exercise price of $0.16 per share; and (iii) 5,280,000 new Options at an exercise price of $0.20 per share.

The Company's securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. The Company has applied for 216 prospecting rights licenses in Japan for a combined area of 71,529 hectares over seventeen separate projects. Sixty-eight of these applications have been granted as Prospecting Rights. The applications cover areas with known gold occurrences and a history of mining, and are prospective for both high-grade epithermal gold mineralization and gold-bearing lithocaps, which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

Japan Gold Contact

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42456